Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Up 0.8%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$42.33 and last traded at C$42.33. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The company has a market cap of C$544.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.16.

Logistec Company Profile (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.