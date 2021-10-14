London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

