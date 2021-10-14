Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Acquires 253,821 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.8% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $871,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.73. 10,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,665. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.