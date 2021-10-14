Loop Capital Begins Coverage on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC opened at $160.11 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.