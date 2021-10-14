Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,373 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

