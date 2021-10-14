LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 831,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $914,000.

DFUS opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

