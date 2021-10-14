LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,629 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.72 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

