LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,290 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.