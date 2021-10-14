LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $41,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $437.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.44 and a twelve month high of $478.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

