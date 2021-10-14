LPL Financial LLC Sells 319,541 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.12% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $42,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

