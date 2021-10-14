Luceco’s (LUCE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock.

LUCE stock opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Wednesday. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The firm has a market cap of £515.36 million and a PE ratio of 14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

