Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNDNF. Pareto Securities upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$38.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

