LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $168.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

