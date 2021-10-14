Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lydall by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lydall by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

