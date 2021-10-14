Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,083 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,420,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 162.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $13.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $498.96. 28,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

