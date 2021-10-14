Mackay Shields LLC Sells 90,016 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 665,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,016 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

