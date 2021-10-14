Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $93,522,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MSGS opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -308.80 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

