Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CROJF stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. Marimaca Copper has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.55.
