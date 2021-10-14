MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

