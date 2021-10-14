Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 826.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MRTMF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
