Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 826.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MRTMF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Maritime Resources has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

