MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 260.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.36. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

