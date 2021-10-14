Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $891,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 393,662 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $4,840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

