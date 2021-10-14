Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Marten Transport worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 293,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

