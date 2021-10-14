Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

