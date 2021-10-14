Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,714 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after buying an additional 859,480 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,673,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $49.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.