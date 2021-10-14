Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

