Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

