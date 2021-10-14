Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,214 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.26% of BioAtla worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $27.46 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCAB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.