Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 47,703 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

OLK stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

