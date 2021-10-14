Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.