Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.