MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 189,636 shares worth $9,576,193. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

