McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.40

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.40 and last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

