McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $89,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

