McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.03. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

