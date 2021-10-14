McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.39. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

