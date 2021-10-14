MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 39,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 79,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

