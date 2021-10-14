Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

