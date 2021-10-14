MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $43,250,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,518.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,785.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,593.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30,368.60 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,192.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

