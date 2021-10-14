Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $8,500,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 197,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

