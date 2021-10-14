Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Merus traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

