Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.59

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and traded as low as $49.38. Metro shares last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

