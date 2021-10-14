MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $74.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

