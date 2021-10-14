Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

