Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

MAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $196.17 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

