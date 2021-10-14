Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Shares of MIST opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.75. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

