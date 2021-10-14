Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCVT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543. Mill City Ventures III has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III Ltd. is an development-stage company, which engages in the investing in or lending to private and small-capitalization public companies and making managerial assistance available to such companies. Its investments include stock of or membership interests (typically referred to as units) in private companies, small-cap public company stocks, and promissory notes.

