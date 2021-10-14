MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $4.04 on Top Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00007018 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $43.57 million and approximately $167,885.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00323259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,782,864 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

