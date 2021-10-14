Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCW. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,292,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.