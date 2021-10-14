ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get ModivCare alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $167.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ModivCare by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,517,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.